ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.93.

AGESY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ageas SA/NV from €44.50 ($45.41) to €45.50 ($46.43) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ageas SA/NV from €38.50 ($39.29) to €42.70 ($43.57) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays began coverage on ageas SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, ING Group began coverage on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGESY opened at $41.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ageas SA/NV has a 52 week low of $39.38 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

ageas SA/NV ( OTCMKTS:AGESY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 5.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that ageas SA/NV will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $2.0559 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

