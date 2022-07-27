Agnico Eagle Mines Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 30,350 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 399% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,085 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.89.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of AEM opened at $39.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $38.02 and a 1-year high of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 82.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.