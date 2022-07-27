Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,821 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,458 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,415 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $92.15 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.90 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total value of $488,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,738. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $1,190,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,601.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total value of $488,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AKAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.42.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

