Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Stock Price Up 3.5% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) shares rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $85.15 and last traded at $85.09. Approximately 418 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 90,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.21.

The textile maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.26. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albany International

Separately, StockNews.com raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Albany International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,948,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $417,218,000 after acquiring an additional 51,597 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Albany International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,444,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,431,000 after acquiring an additional 30,652 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Albany International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,738,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $242,177,000 after acquiring an additional 44,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Albany International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,421,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,893,000 after acquiring an additional 73,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Albany International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,151,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,080,000 after acquiring an additional 29,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.27.

About Albany International

(Get Rating)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.