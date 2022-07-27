Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARE. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total value of $857,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,110,474.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total value of $857,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,110,474.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 9,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

ARE stock opened at $156.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 56.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.31 and its 200-day moving average is $176.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.18%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

