Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Allegion by 113.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Allegion by 74.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 10,415 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 3.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Allegion by 15.8% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in Allegion by 10.5% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 20,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALLE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.11.

ALLE opened at $102.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $93.05 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.22. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The company had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $286,327.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,156.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $286,327.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,156.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $249,247.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,926 shares of company stock worth $1,004,286 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

