AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ) Shares Down 0.8%

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.23 and last traded at $25.27. 1,177 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 21,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000.

