Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.17.

ALLO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $36.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,266.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,743,266.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $85,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 546,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $247,940 in the last 90 days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 252,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 36,378 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 97,060 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,979,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. Finally, Navalign LLC raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 74,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 148,214.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

