Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.17.
ALLO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $36.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,743,266.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $85,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 546,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $247,940 in the last 90 days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics
Allogene Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86.
Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 148,214.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.
About Allogene Therapeutics
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.
