Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Ann Mather Sells 300 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Ann Mather sold 21 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $105.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.73. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,946,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 23.7% during the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

