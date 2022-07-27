Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Director Ann Mather Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Ann Mather sold 21 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total value of $44,159.64.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $105.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.25. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.88 and a 1 year high of $151.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 352,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $477,152,000 after buying an additional 28,210 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 10,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,951,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 151,065 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $329,208,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 47.6% during the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Alphabet to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.27.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

