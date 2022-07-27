Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GOOG. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.10.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $105.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,039 shares of company stock worth $12,649,005 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

