AlphaMark Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $2,910,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 31,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 126,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $113.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.