AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.53.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. CSFB cut their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.
AltaGas stock opened at C$27.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$7.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.17. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$24.16 and a 1-year high of C$31.16.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.31%.
In other news, Director Aaron Bishop sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.28, for a total transaction of C$317,948.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 764 shares in the company, valued at C$23,134.53. In other AltaGas news, Director Aaron Bishop sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.28, for a total value of C$317,948.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,134.53. Also, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 20,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.30, for a total value of C$605,946.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$348,418.95. In the last three months, insiders sold 190,562 shares of company stock worth $5,779,949.
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
