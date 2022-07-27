AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.53.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. CSFB cut their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Get AltaGas alerts:

AltaGas Stock Up 0.1 %

AltaGas stock opened at C$27.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$7.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.17. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$24.16 and a 1-year high of C$31.16.

AltaGas Increases Dividend

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.05 billion. Research analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 1.9785932 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.31%.

Insider Activity at AltaGas

In other news, Director Aaron Bishop sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.28, for a total transaction of C$317,948.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 764 shares in the company, valued at C$23,134.53. In other AltaGas news, Director Aaron Bishop sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.28, for a total value of C$317,948.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,134.53. Also, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 20,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.30, for a total value of C$605,946.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$348,418.95. In the last three months, insiders sold 190,562 shares of company stock worth $5,779,949.

About AltaGas

(Get Rating)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.