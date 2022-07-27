Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altria Group in a report released on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Altria Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Altria Group’s FY2022 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NYSE MO opened at $44.14 on Tuesday. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day moving average of $50.31. The company has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 53.9% in the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 28.6% in the second quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 29.0% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

