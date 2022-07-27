Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amarin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Amarin from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

AMRN stock opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $528.02 million, a PE ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 2.02. Amarin has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $5.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $94.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.21 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amarin news, Director Olsen Per Wold purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $92,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,810. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Amarin by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 592,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 114,987 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amarin during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amarin by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Amarin by 53.3% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 151,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 52,600 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amarin by 11.5% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 36,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

