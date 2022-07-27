Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,704 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Amcor by 17.1% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the first quarter valued at about $398,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 6.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 93,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 31.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 32,060 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 10.2% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 14,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.56% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AMCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.
Amcor Stock Performance
NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $13.60.
Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.42%.
About Amcor
Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.
