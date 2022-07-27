Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.12

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and traded as low as $0.90. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 65,966 shares changing hands.
Amerigo Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $161.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27.
Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.35 million. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 31.75%. On average, analysts predict that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amerigo Resources Cuts Dividend
Amerigo Resources Company Profile
Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amerigo Resources (ARREF)
- 3 Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Medtronic Stock Keeps Ticking Forward
- Occidental Petroleum Leads Exxon Mobil, Chevron Ahead Of Next Week’s Earnings
- The Bull and Bear Case for Investing in AMD
- Simpson Manufacturing Quietly Builds Foundations For Growth
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.