Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.12

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and traded as low as $0.90. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 65,966 shares changing hands.

Amerigo Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $161.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.35 million. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 31.75%. On average, analysts predict that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Cuts Dividend

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.0234 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

