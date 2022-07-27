AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect AmerisourceBergen to post earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect AmerisourceBergen to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ABC opened at $145.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $113.68 and a 1-year high of $167.19. The company has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.44%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $1,621,205.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,975,237.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock valued at $904,038,584. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,717,000 after buying an additional 618,248 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 266.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 425,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,877,000 after buying an additional 309,646 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 950,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,120,000 after acquiring an additional 188,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 443.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 160,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,765,000 after acquiring an additional 130,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.73.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

