Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Stake Increased by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 130.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,348 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.19% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 775,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,157,000 after purchasing an additional 272,178 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,580,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 274,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after acquiring an additional 41,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 54,966 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 162,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 21,568 shares during the period.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Price Performance

Shares of BLOK opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $64.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average of $27.69.

