Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.33

Shares of Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and traded as high as $5.62. Anaergia shares last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 440 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANRGF shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Anaergia from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Anaergia in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Anaergia from C$25.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Anaergia from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Anaergia alerts:

Anaergia Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37.

About Anaergia

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anaergia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaergia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.