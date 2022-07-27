Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mastercard Incorporated’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Mastercard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 24th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $2.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.66. The consensus estimate for Mastercard’s current full-year earnings is $10.52 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.66 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.00.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:MA opened at $341.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Mastercard has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The firm has a market cap of $331.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

