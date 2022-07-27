Analysts Set Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) PT at $29.29

Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.29.

ACET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Adicet Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adicet Bio

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 515,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 263,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after buying an additional 120,711 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,628,000. Abingworth LLP lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 2,115,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,892,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ ACET opened at $16.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.32. Adicet Bio has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $21.17. The company has a market capitalization of $673.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 2.29.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.17. Adicet Bio had a negative net margin of 93.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $24.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 million. Research analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.