Analysts Set ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target at $23.32

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.32.

Several research firms have recently commented on AETUF. Scotiabank upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. CIBC upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on ARC Resources from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ARC Resources from C$24.75 to C$23.25 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ARC Resources stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.30.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.0932 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 2.72%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 55.07%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.