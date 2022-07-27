Analysts Set Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target at C$26.32

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$26.32.
A number of research firms recently commented on D.UN. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a report on Monday, May 9th.
Insider Activity at Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
In other news, Director Michael Cooper acquired 26,400 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$22.73 per share, with a total value of C$600,127.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,924,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$293,805,618.33. In other news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 20,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.19 per share, with a total value of C$383,862.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,388,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$103,413,823.90. Also, Director Michael Cooper acquired 26,400 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$22.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$600,127.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,924,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$293,805,618.33. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 240,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,194,775.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Down 1.3 %
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
See Also
- 3 Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- The Bull and Bear Case for Investing in AMD
- Medtronic Stock Keeps Ticking Forward
- Occidental Petroleum Leads Exxon Mobil, Chevron Ahead Of Next Week’s Earnings
- Simpson Manufacturing Quietly Builds Foundations For Growth
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.