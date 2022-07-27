Analysts Set Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target at C$26.32

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$26.32.

A number of research firms recently commented on D.UN. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Insider Activity at Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

In other news, Director Michael Cooper acquired 26,400 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$22.73 per share, with a total value of C$600,127.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,924,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$293,805,618.33. In other news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 20,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.19 per share, with a total value of C$383,862.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,388,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$103,413,823.90. Also, Director Michael Cooper acquired 26,400 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$22.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$600,127.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,924,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$293,805,618.33. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 240,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,194,775.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Down 1.3 %

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

D.UN stock opened at C$19.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$924.14 million and a P/E ratio of 5.55. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$18.52 and a 52 week high of C$30.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36.

(Get Rating)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.