Analysts Set Expectations for Heritage Financial Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heritage Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Heritage Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Heritage Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Heritage Financial stock opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $907.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.62. Heritage Financial has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $27.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.32.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 33.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $141,290.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,760.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 210,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,279,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 145,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 69,521 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 37,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $6,515,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

