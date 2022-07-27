Analysts Set Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) PT at $27.67

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GLNG shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Golar LNG from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Golar LNG in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golar LNG

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Permian Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,655,000. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,800,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,318 shares during the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,151,000. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,636,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 630,818 shares during the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Stock Performance

Golar LNG stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Golar LNG has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $27.52.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $77.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.30 million. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 180.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golar LNG will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

