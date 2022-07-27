Analysts Set Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Target Price at $26.36

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IDEXY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €23.50 ($23.98) to €25.50 ($26.02) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €21.00 ($21.43) to €22.50 ($22.96) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €22.00 ($22.45) to €24.00 ($24.49) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.34. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $19.05.

Industria de Diseño Textil ( OTCMKTS:IDEXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 24.04%. Analysts predict that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

