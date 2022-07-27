Analysts Set Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Price Target at C$8.83

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEL shares. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on Kelt Exploration and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. CIBC cut their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.27, for a total value of C$218,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 753,139 shares in the company, valued at C$5,475,320.53. In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.27, for a total value of C$218,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 753,139 shares in the company, valued at C$5,475,320.53. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 40,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.11, for a total value of C$285,587.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 505,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,593,671.29. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 155,167 shares of company stock worth $1,183,363.

Kelt Exploration Price Performance

KEL stock opened at C$6.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.45. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of C$2.83 and a twelve month high of C$8.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$138.45 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration will post 1.0199999 EPS for the current year.

About Kelt Exploration

(Get Rating)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

