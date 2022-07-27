Analysts Set Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) PT at $69.63

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.63.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSPD. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.44. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $130.02.

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $146.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.97 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

