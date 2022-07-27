Analysts Set TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Price Target at $266.43

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $266.43.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLD shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Stock Down 0.5 %

BLD opened at $188.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.04 and a 200 day moving average of $198.51. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.48. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $150.71 and a 12 month high of $284.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TopBuild

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.65. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in TopBuild by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,662,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,876,000 after purchasing an additional 202,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in TopBuild by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,795,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $495,368,000 after purchasing an additional 31,188 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in TopBuild by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,535,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,770,000 after purchasing an additional 43,915 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in TopBuild by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after purchasing an additional 526,053 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in TopBuild by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 628,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,276,000 after purchasing an additional 45,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.