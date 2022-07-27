Analysts Set Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Price Target at $53.00

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

WRDLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Worldline from €72.00 ($73.47) to €59.00 ($60.20) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Worldline in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Worldline from €65.00 ($66.33) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Worldline from €49.00 ($50.00) to €40.00 ($40.82) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Worldline Price Performance

Worldline stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.44. Worldline has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $48.34.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

