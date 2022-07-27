Analyzing NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) and Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) and Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) are both large-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NortonLifeLock and Shopify’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NortonLifeLock $2.80 billion 5.04 $836.00 million $1.41 17.23 Shopify $4.61 billion 8.61 $2.91 billion $0.13 252.40

Shopify has higher revenue and earnings than NortonLifeLock. NortonLifeLock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shopify, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NortonLifeLock 0 3 1 0 2.25 Shopify 1 17 20 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NortonLifeLock and Shopify, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus target price of $27.25, indicating a potential upside of 12.14%. Shopify has a consensus target price of $81.63, indicating a potential upside of 158.73%. Given Shopify’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Shopify is more favorable than NortonLifeLock.

Volatility and Risk

NortonLifeLock has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shopify has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NortonLifeLock and Shopify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NortonLifeLock 29.90% -444.77% 15.09% Shopify 3.77% 1.94% 1.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.6% of NortonLifeLock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Shopify shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of NortonLifeLock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Shopify beats NortonLifeLock on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NortonLifeLock

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc. provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers. The company also provides Norton Secure VPN solution, which enhances security and online privacy by providing an encrypted data tunnel; Privacy Monitor Assistant, an on-demand, white glove service where agents help members delete personal information from data brokers online; Home Title Protect product that detects fraud and notifies members; and Avira Security, a consumer-focused portfolio of cybersecurity and privacy solutions. It offers Dark Web Monitoring product, which looks for personal information of its Norton 360 members on the Dark Web; and Social Media Monitoring solution that helps to keep customers' social media accounts safer by monitoring them for account takeovers, risky activity, and inappropriate content. The company also provides AntiTrack product, which helps to keep personal information and browsing activity private by blocking trackers and disguising digital fingerprints online; and Online Reputation Management solution that manages online search results, personal branding, and digital privacy. It markets and sells its products and related services through retailers, telecom service providers, hardware original equipment manufacturers, and employee benefit providers, as well as e-commerce platform. The company was formerly known as Symantec Corporation and changed its name to NortonLifeLock Inc. in November 2019. NortonLifeLock Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing. It also sells custom themes and apps, and registration of domain names; and merchant solutions, which include accepting payments, shipping and fulfillment, and securing working capital. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.