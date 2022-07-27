Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,830 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.6% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $52,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 515.0% during the first quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 41,031 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 89,287 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,590,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth $4,492,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,995,559 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,919,937,000 after acquiring an additional 233,652 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $151.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.09 and its 200 day moving average is $157.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.64.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

