Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.3% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Fundamental Research cut their price target on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.64.

Apple Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $151.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

