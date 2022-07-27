Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.11

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and traded as low as $0.83. Arcadia Biosciences shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 165,742 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on RKDA. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcadia Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $4.50 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.07.

Arcadia Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RKDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.10. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 231.20% and a negative return on equity of 77.17%. The company had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. It engages in developing crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

