ASICS (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Shares Up 7.4%

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.02 and last traded at $18.97. 6,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 321% from the average session volume of 1,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.67.

ASICS Trading Up 7.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.59.

ASICS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASICS Corporation manufactures and sells sports goods in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Oceania, Southeast and South Asia, and internationally. It offers sports shoes, apparel, and equipment. The company sells its products under the ASICS, ASICSTIGER, and Onitsuka Tiger brands through 989 retail stores, as well as through online.

