Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,275.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASBFY. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,900 ($22.89) to GBX 1,850 ($22.29) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of Associated British Foods stock opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average of $22.39. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of $18.13 and a 1-year high of $29.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 2.55%.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

