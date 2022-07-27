ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY – Get Rating) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.93 and last traded at $26.93. Approximately 1,803 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 14,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.80.

ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF by 2,085.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF by 3,717.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 65,048 shares during the last quarter.

