Atento (ATTO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $356.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.62 million. Atento had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 132.40%. On average, analysts expect Atento to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Atento stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.13. Atento has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atento stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Atento S.A. ( NYSE:ATTO Get Rating ) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Atento worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATTO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atento from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atento in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Atento from $28.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atento in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

