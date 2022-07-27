Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Director Ronald L. Tillett Sells 2,500 Shares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total value of $86,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,579.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $33.75 on Wednesday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $42.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.80.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 31.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $758,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.3% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 304,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 23,333 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 19.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 47,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 72.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AUB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.