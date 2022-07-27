Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAMGet Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $339.26.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Atlassian stock opened at $187.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $159.54 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.61. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 34,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $12,239,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Atlassian by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

