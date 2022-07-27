Atria Investments LLC Acquires 1,098 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,123,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,816.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 258,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,718,000 after acquiring an additional 244,605 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,195,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 710,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,537,000 after acquiring an additional 152,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 818.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 154,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,801,000 after acquiring an additional 137,793 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASND shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $166.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $230.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $87.57 on Wednesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $61.58 and a one year high of $178.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 10.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.77.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.25) by ($0.23). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 3,281.45% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.86 EPS for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

