Atria Investments LLC Acquires 15,281 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,281 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in América Móvil by 1.8% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,719 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 71.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 149,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 4.1% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,713 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

América Móvil Stock Down 0.9 %

AMX stock opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.92.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). América Móvil had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. Analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMX shares. StockNews.com downgraded América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on América Móvil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on América Móvil in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

