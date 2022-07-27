Atria Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 12,070 Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $375,224,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,456,896,000 after acquiring an additional 987,165 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,884,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,971,000 after acquiring an additional 921,239 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,245,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,378,000 after acquiring an additional 455,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $39,276,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.25.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE ATO opened at $116.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.18. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.80 and a 12 month high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

