Atria Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 12,212 Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 771,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,546,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $474,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1,014.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management raised its position in Nutrien by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Trading Up 0.5 %

NTR opened at $82.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $57.45 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.44 and a 200 day moving average of $89.00.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price target on Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price target on Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, initiated coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

