Atria Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 17,329 iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICVT. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

ICVT opened at $70.60 on Wednesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.56.

