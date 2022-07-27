Atria Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 45,705 AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 45,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000. Atria Investments LLC owned about 1.53% of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 349.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,590,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,028 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 329.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 699,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,544,000 after purchasing an additional 536,723 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $976,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000.

AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Price Performance

ARB opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.23. AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $26.87.

