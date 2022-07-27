Atria Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPO. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Exponent by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Exponent Stock Performance

Exponent stock opened at $94.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 0.56. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.97 and a fifty-two week high of $127.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.43.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.50 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

