Atria Investments LLC Buys 1,466 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 350.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

CPT opened at $135.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.08. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $125.17 and a twelve month high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.07). The business had revenue of $311.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 111.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.33.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.