Atria Investments LLC Buys 2,376 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sealed Air by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,393,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,241,033,000 after buying an additional 2,114,602 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 4,193,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,218,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,136,000 after purchasing an additional 37,369 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,768,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,294,000 after purchasing an additional 22,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Price Performance

NYSE SEE opened at $59.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.31 and its 200 day moving average is $63.92. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.51 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 355.49% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SEE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

